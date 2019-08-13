Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: VCTR, SUPV, CIT, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: -0.35%
BAC: -0.33%
WFC: -0.53%
C: -0.31%
USB: Flat
Most financial giants were trading lower pre-market Tuesday.
Early movers include:
(-) Victory Capital Holdings ( VCTR ), which was retreating by over 7% after the investment management company reported Q2 results that missed Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.38 for the June quarter, from $0.41 a year ago, trailing the $0.39 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company also initiated a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05.
(+) Argentinian financial services group Grupo Supervielle ( SUPV ) was more than 9% higher as it posted a Q2 net profit of ARS20.82 ($0.39) per American depositary share, up from ARS2.96 per ADS in the prior year period.
In other sector news:
(=) CIT Group ( CIT ) was flat after unveiling a deal with Mutual of Omaha under which CIT's banking subsidiary, CIT Bank, will acquire Mutual's savings bank subsidiary, Mutual of Omaha Bank, for $1 billion.