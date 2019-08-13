Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: VCTR, SUPV, CIT, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.35%

BAC: -0.33%

WFC: -0.53%

C: -0.31%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were trading lower pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Victory Capital Holdings ( VCTR ), which was retreating by over 7% after the investment management company reported Q2 results that missed Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.38 for the June quarter, from $0.41 a year ago, trailing the $0.39 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company also initiated a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05.

(+) Argentinian financial services group Grupo Supervielle ( SUPV ) was more than 9% higher as it posted a Q2 net profit of ARS20.82 ($0.39) per American depositary share, up from ARS2.96 per ADS in the prior year period.

In other sector news:

(=) CIT Group ( CIT ) was flat after unveiling a deal with Mutual of Omaha under which CIT's banking subsidiary, CIT Bank, will acquire Mutual's savings bank subsidiary, Mutual of Omaha Bank, for $1 billion.

