Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CIT,GNW,BBU,BBU-UN.TO,MIC.TO,SUPV,UDR

JPM +1.68%

BAC +0.46%

WFC +1.38%

C +1.05%

USB +1.23%

Financial stocks steadied in afternoon trading, including a nearly 1.2% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 1.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising about 1.6%.

(-) CIT Group Inc ( CIT ) declined 3.7% after earlier Tuesday announcing its $1 billion purchase of Mutual of Omaha's savings bank subsidiary, issuing up to $150 million of its common stock and paying the balance in cash. CIT is expecting the deal will add to its FY20 per-share earnings by around 2% and increasing to double-digit EPS growth over time.

(+) Genworth Financial ( GNW ) rose over 15% on Tuesday after agreeing to sell almost 49 million shares of its Genworth MI Canada (MIC.TO) unit to Brookfield Business Partners ( BBU ) as part of efforts to win regulatory approval of its acquisition by China Oceanwide Holding Group Co. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Brookfield will pay CAD48.86 for each of the Genworth MI shares and acquiring 57% of the Canadian mortgage insurer. In a related move, Genworth and Oceanwide agreed to extend their merger deadline until Dec. 31.

(+) Grupo Supervielle SA ( SUPV ) climbed more than 7% after the Argentinian financial services company late Monday reported Q2 net income of ARS20.82 per American depositary share, up from ARS2.96 per ADS during the same quarter last year, while net financial income increased 81.7% year-over-year to ARS6.56 billion.

(-) United Dominion Realty Trust ( UDR ) dropped 1.6% after the real estate investment trust priced a $350 million public offering of 7.5 million shares at $46.67 apiece, representing a 1.7% discount to Monday's closing price. The company is expecting to use the net proceeds for planned asset purchases, including an upcoming $270 million acquisition in Boston.

