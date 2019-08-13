Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: BOOM,ENG,EC,PACD

Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019

Energy stocks eased slightly off their earlier highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled $2.17 higher at $57.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude October contract advanced 2.64 to $61.21 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) DMC Global ( BOOM ) was more than 3% higher in late Tuesday trading after the oilfield-services company said it has now sold over 1 million of its DynaStage well-perforating systems without a single safety incident associated with use of the well-completion tools.

In other sector news:

(+) Ecopetrol ( EC ) rose over 2% after the Columbian energy major said its revenue rose 7.8% over year-ago levels to COP18.309 trillion, beating the COP18.116 trillion Street view.

(-) ENGlobal Corp ( ENG ) was little changed in late Tuesday trading, bouncing back from a 7% decline earlier in the session after the oilfield-services company reported a $0.02 per share net loss for its Q2 ended June 29, halving its $0.04 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

(-) Pacific Drilling ( PACD ) dropped more than 4% after posting Q2 net loss of $0.98 per share, improving on $4.86 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.83 per share net loss for the oilfield-services firm during the April-to-June reporting period.

Referenced Symbols: BOOM , EC , ENG , PACD


