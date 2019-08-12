Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MGI,SCM,CM,CM.TO,LAZ

Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/12/2019

Financial stocks were ending sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling over 1.7% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling more than 2.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking about 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) MoneyGram ( MGI ) was fractionally higher after the electronic payments processor Monday announced the US launch of its redesigned MoneyGram.com online platform. The new website includes several personalization options and increases transparency by providing users with estimated transfer fees and other conveniences.

In other sector news:

(-) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( CM ) fell 1.7% on Monday after Barclays lowered its price target on the bank's shares by CAD8 to CAD105 and reiterated its equal weight rating.

(-) Lazard ( LAZ ) retreated Monday, sinking 4.4%, after saying its assets under management slipped 1.1% during July, falling to $234.84 billion from $237.47 billion at the end of June.

(-) Stellus Capital Investment Corp ( SCM ) dropped almost 6% after Oppenheimer lowered its investment rating on the asset manager to perform from outperform previously.

