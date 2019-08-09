Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.49%

BAC +0.35%

WFC +0.43%

C -0.36%

USB +0.06%

Financial stocks turned mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling almost 0.3% in late trade while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were more than 0.1% higher, reversing a prior decline. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down more than 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Eagle Bancorp ( EGBN ) rose nearly 3% on Friday after announcing its first-ever stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 1.72 million common shares, roughly equal to 5% of its outstanding shares. The stock buyback are slated to run through the end of the year, unless terminated early by the company.

In other sector news:

(+) Two River Bancorp ( TRCB ) soared almost 48% higher to $20 on Friday after agreeing to a $182.8 million buyout offer from OceanFirst Financial ( OCFC ). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, investors will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 of an OceanFirst share for each of their Two River shares, valuing the target company at $20.79 per share and representing a 53.7% premium over Thursday's closing price.

(-) Harvest Capital Credit ( HCAP ) fell 1.8% on Friday after the commercial lender reported a 26.2% decline in Q2 total investment income compared with year-ago levels, dropping to $2.99 million and missing the $5.05 million analyst mean for the three months ended June 30.

(-) Stellus Capital Investment ( SCM ) was down almost 3% after the asset manager reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.29 per share, slipping from $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.32 per share non-GAAP profit.