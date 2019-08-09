Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.76%

BAC -0.70%

WFC -0.68%

C -1.30%

USB -0.91%

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, including a 0.5% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down more than 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Two River Bancorp ( TRCB ) soared almost 48% higher to $20 on Friday after agreeing to a $182.8 million buyout offer from OceanFirst Financial ( OCFC ). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, investors will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 of an OceanFirst share for each of their Two River shares, valuing the target company at $20.79 per share and representing a 53.7% premium over Thursday's closing price.

In other sector news:

(-) Harvest Capital Credit ( HCAP ) fell 1.7% on Friday after the commercial lender reported a 26.2% decline in Q2 total investment income compared with year-ago levels, dropping to $2.99 million and missing the $5.05 million analyst mean for the three months ended June 30.

(-) Stellus Capital Investment ( SCM ) was down 1.5% after the asset manager reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.29 per share, slipping from $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.32 per share non-GAAP profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

