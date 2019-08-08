Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.68%

BAC +1.99%

WFC +2.45%

C +2.21%

USB +1.10%

Financial stocks were posting large gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index while climbing almost 1.6% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were posting a nearly 1.8% gain. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising just over 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Virtu Financial ( VIRT ) was 17% lower after the market-maker earlier Thursday said it earned $0.16 per share, excluding one-time items, during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year to miss the Capital IQ by $0.09 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Q2 Holdings ( QTWO ) rose 20% to a new, all-time high of $89.39 a share after the digital banking and lending company reported a non-GAAP Q2 profit of $0.01 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share net loss. Revenue rose 33% over year-ago levels to $77.6 million, also topping the $76.1 million analyst mean.

(-) Zillow Group (Z,ZG) slid 17% lower on Thursday after warning its house-flipping business could lose as much as $80 million during the current quarter ending Sept. 30. The company's home segment recorded a $90.5 million loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on $248.9 million in revenue during the April-to-June reporting period, Zillow said late Wednesday as part of its Q2 financial results.