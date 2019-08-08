Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: GDOT,VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.59%

BAC +1.90%

WFC +2.58%

C +2.23%

USB +0.78%

Financial stocks eased slightly off their prior gains, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing more than 1.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were posting a nearly 1.7% gain in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising just over 1.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Green Dot ( GDOT ) dropped 48.8% to a 31-month low of $24.19 a share after the debit card issuer cut its FY19 revenue outlook below Wall Street expectations, explaining the launch of new branded products will need more time to fully ramp up. The company is projecting adjusted revenue this year in a range of $1.06 billion and $1.08 billion, down from its prior forecast expecting between $1.114 billion to $1.134 billion and missing the $1.14 billion Capital IQ consensus.

In other sector news:

(+) Q2 Holdings ( QTWO ) rose 20% to a new, all-time high of $89.39 a share after the digital banking and lending company reported a non-GAAP Q2 profit of $0.01 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share net loss. Revenue rose 33% over year-ago levels to $77.6 million, also topping the $76.1 million analyst mean.

(-) Zillow Group (Z,ZG) slid almost 15% lower on Thursday after warning its house-flipping business could lose as much as $80 million during the current quarter ending Sept. 30. The company's home segment recorded a $90.5 million loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on $248.9 million in revenue during the April-to-June reporting period, Zillow said late Wednesday as part of its Q2 financial results.

(-) Virtu Financial ( VIRT ) was more than 17% lower after the market-maker earlier Thursday said it earned $0.16 per share, excluding one-time items, during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year. That missed the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.09 per share adjusted profit.