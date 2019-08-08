Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AIG, BAM, VIRT, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.01%

BAC: +1.08%

WFC: -0.44%

C: +1.30%

USB: +0.74%

Financial giants were mostly higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) American International Group ( AIG ), which was up around 5% as its adjusted EPS increased to $1.43 for the June quarter, from $1.05 for the year-ago period. That surpassed the $1.16 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Brookfield Asset Management ( BAM ) was advancing by more than 1% after i t report ed Q2 funds from operations of $1.09 per diluted share, up from $0.77 per share a year ago and above the $0.80 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) Virtu Financial ( VIRT ) was flat after booking Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, down from $0.31 for the same period in 2018 and lower than the EPS consensus average of $0.27 from Capital IQ.