Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: STWD,FLT,LC,AFG

Financial stocks were finishing well above their earlier session lows, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday sliding nearly 0.5% lower while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 0.8%, reversing a mid-day decline.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Starwood Property Trust ( STWD ) was ahead 2.5% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell after the real estate investment trus t report ed a 15.4% year-over-year increase in revenue for its Q2 ended June 30, also exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $308 million. Excluding one-time items, core earnings slipped to $0.52 per share from $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year but still matching the analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) LendingClub ( LC ) climbed 14% after the specialty lender reported an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share, trimming its $0.08 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share.

(+) FleetCor ( FLT ) was rising nearly 8% after the commercial payments firm late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also increased its FY19 outlook. Adjusted EPS was $2.85 per share on $647.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.80 per share adjusted profit and $634 million in revenue.

(+) American Financial Group ( AFG ) was finishing 1% higher this afternoon, erasing a prior 4% decline. The property and casualty insurance carrier narrowed its FY19 earnings outlook, now expecting core net operating income in a range of $8.40 to $8.80 per share compared with its prior forecast looking for $8.35 to $8.85 per share and continuing to straddle the $8.63 per share Street view.

