Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: LC, ESGR, AFG, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.21%

BAC: -2.53%

WFC: -1.88%

C: -2.64%

USB: -1.89%

Financial giants were sinking in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) LendingClub ( LC ), which was advancing more than 5% after posting a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share, compared with a loss per share of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of $0.10.

In other sector news:

(=) Enstar ( ESGR ) was flat after i t report ed a Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.76, up sharply from last year's $4.01. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $10.70 versus $0.40 for the year-earlier period.

(=) American Financial Group ( AFG ) was unchanged after booking core net operating earnings of $2.12 per share for Q2, higher than last year's earnings of $2.04 per share and exceeding the EPS consensus estimate of $2.04 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.