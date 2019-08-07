Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: LC, ESGR, AFG, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: -2.21%
BAC: -2.53%
WFC: -1.88%
C: -2.64%
USB: -1.89%
Financial giants were sinking in pre-market trading Wednesday.
Early movers include:
(+) LendingClub ( LC ), which was advancing more than 5% after posting a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share, compared with a loss per share of $0.08 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of $0.10.
In other sector news:
(=) Enstar ( ESGR ) was flat after i t report ed a Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.76, up sharply from last year's $4.01. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $10.70 versus $0.40 for the year-earlier period.
(=) American Financial Group ( AFG ) was unchanged after booking core net operating earnings of $2.12 per share for Q2, higher than last year's earnings of $2.04 per share and exceeding the EPS consensus estimate of $2.04 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.