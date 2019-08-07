Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: FLT,LC,AFG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -3.59%

BAC -3.45%

WFC -3.17%

C -2.96%

USB -2.82%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, including a 1% slide for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) FleetCor ( FLT ) was climbing over 6% after the commercial payments firm late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and also increased its FY19 outlook. Adjusted EPS was $2.85 per share on $647.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $2.80 per share adjusted profit and $634 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) LendingClub ( LC ) climbed 13% after the specialty lender reported an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share, trimming its $0.08 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share.

(+) American Financial Group ( AFG ) turned fractionally higher this afternoon. The property and casualty insurance carrier narrowed its FY19 earnings outlook, now expecting core net operating income in a range of $8.40 to $8.80 per share compared with its prior forecast looking for $8.35 to $8.85 per share and continuing to straddle the $8.63 per share Street view.