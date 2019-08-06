Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.31%

BAC +0.59%

WFC +1.13%

C +1.22%

USB +0.25%

Financial stocks extended their prior advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising nearly 1.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 0.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead just under 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) BanColombia SA ( CIB ) was just under 5% higher shortly before the closing bell after the Latin American bank holding company reported Q2 net income and prompting at least two analyst upgrades of its stock on Tuesday. Net income rose to $1.21 per American depository receipt during the three months ended June 30 from $0.84 per ADR during the same quarter last year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.02 per share profit.

In other sector news:

(+) Brighthouse Financial ( BHF ) was climbing over 5% on Tuesday after the annuities and life insurance company reported non-GAAP net income of $2.56 per share, up from $1.64 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ mean by $0.29 per share. Revenue grew 39.4% year over year to $2.37 billion, also exceeding the $2.03 billion estimate Street view.

(+) Fidelity National Information Services ( FIS ) rose 4.2% after the financial technology services company Tuesday projected Q3 revenue in a range of $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion, breezing past the $2.19 billion analyst mean for the three months ending Sept. 30. It also sees revenue coming in between $3.29 billion and $3.33 billion during the final three months of 2019, also topping the $2.20 billion Street view.

(+) Apple Hospitality REIT ( APLE ) advanced about 2.5% on Tuesday after reporting a 1.0% decline in Q2 total revenue compared with the year-ago period, falling to $341.1 million but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $340.4 million.