Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BHF,FIS,APLE

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.3% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising about 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Brighthouse Financial ( BHF ) was climbing almost 5% on Tuesday after the annuities and life insurance company reported non-GAAP net income of $2.56 per share, up from $1.64 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ mean by $0.29 per share. Revenue grew 39.4% year over year to $2.37 billion, also exceeding the $2.03 billion estimate Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Fidelity National Information Services ( FIS ) rose 4.1% after the financial technology services company Tuesday projected Q3 revenue in a range of $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion, breezing past the $2.19 billion analyst mean for the three months ending Sept. 30. It also sees revenue coming in between $3.29 billion and $3.33 billion during the final three months of 2019, also topping the $2.20 billion Street view.

(+) Apple Hospitality REIT ( APLE ) advanced about 2.8% on Tuesday after reporting a 1.0% decline in Q2 total revenue compared with the year-ago period, falling to $341.1 million but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $340.4 million.