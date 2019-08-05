Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2019: OCCI,SPNS,KMPR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -3.07%

BAC -5.23%

WFC -2.68%

C -3.10%

USB -3.62%

Financial stocks were declining in recent trading, including a more than 2.8% slide for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling almost 2.9% this afternoon. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking nearly 1.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) OFS Credit Company ( OCCI ) was narrowly higher after the fund manager Monday afternoon launched a rights offering for up to 1.254 million shares of its common stock priced at $16.50 apiece, with investors receiving one non-transferable right to buy one-half of an additional share for each share they owned on July 31. The offering is slated to run through August 23, unless extended or terminated early by the company.

In other sector news:

(+) Sapiens International ( SPNS ) rose 7% on Monday after the financial and insurance software firm said it expects to reach the top end of its forecast range expecting between $318 million to $323 million in FY19 non-GAAP revenue compared with the Street view looking for $320 million in revenue this year. It also reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.19 per share on $79.5 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share and $900,000 respectively.

(-) Kemper Corp ( KMPR ) was down 11.5% this afternoon. Excluding items, the insurance company earned $1.38 per share during its Q2, improving on a $0.70 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew 72% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, also topping the $1.2 billion Street view.