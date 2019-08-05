Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ICE,BAC,OCCI,SPNS,KMPR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -3.60%

BAC -5.00%

WFC -2.80%

C -3.90%

USB -4.60%

Financial stocks were finishing near their session lows, including a more than 3.5% slide for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling over 3.5% this afternoon. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking nearly 2.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Intercontinental Exchange ( ICE ) declined more than 2% after the securities exchange company said it was acquiring a family of fixed income volatility indices from Bank of America's ( BAC ) Merril Lynch unit for an undisclosed price. The deal includes the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate indices, a well-known measure of bond market sentiment that tracks yield volatility implied by the price of one-month over-the-counter options on two-, five-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries.

In other sector news:

(+) Sapiens International ( SPNS ) rose 5.6% on Monday after the financial and insurance software firm said it expects to reach the top end of its forecast range expecting between $318 million to $323 million in FY19 non-GAAP revenue compared with the Street view looking for $320 million in revenue this year. It also reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.19 per share on $79.5 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share and $900,000 respectively.

(+) OFS Credit Company ( OCCI ) was narrowly higher after the fund manager Monday afternoon launched a rights offering for up to 1.254 million shares of its common stock priced at $16.50 apiece, with investors receiving one non-transferable right to buy one-half of an additional share for each share they owned on July 31. The offering is slated to run through August 23, unless extended or terminated early by the company.

(-) Kemper Corp ( KMPR ) was down nearly 11% this afternoon. Excluding items, the insurance company earned $1.38 per share during its Q2, improving on a $0.70 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew 72% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, also topping the $1.2 billion Street view.