Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2019: HSBC, KMPR, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.29%

BAC: -2.96%

WFC: -1.83%

C: -2.35%

USB: -1.44%

Financial heavyweights were retreating pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) HSBC Holdings ( HSBC ), which was slipping more than 2% amid a string of updates as the company unveiled plans to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1 billion and reported growth in fiscal first-hal f earnings . HSBC CEO John Flint has stepped down from his position at the helm by "mutual agreement" and separate reports in the media claimed that the bank will be seeking to eliminate more than 4,000 jobs.

(-) Wells Fargo ( WFC ) said in a Form 10-Q that it might have to spend as much as $3.9 billion to resolve possible legal claims as of June 30, up from the company's $3.1 billion estimate as of March 31. Wells Fargo was recently down more than 1%.

In other sector news:

(=) Kemper ( KMPR ) was unchanged after i t report ed an adjusted net operating income of $1.38 per share for Q2, up from $0.70 per share in the year-ago period and beating the average view of $1.33 per share in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.