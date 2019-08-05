Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2019: HSBC, KMPR, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.29%

BAC: -2.96%

WFC: -1.83%

C: -2.35%

USB: -1.44%

Financial heavyweights were retreating pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) HSBC Holdings ( HSBC ), which was slipping more than 2% amid a string of updates as the company unveiled plans to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1 billion and reported growth in fiscal first-hal f earnings . HSBC CEO John Flint has stepped down from his position at the helm by "mutual agreement" and separate reports in the media claimed that the bank will be seeking to eliminate more than 4,000 jobs.

(-) Wells Fargo ( WFC ) said in a Form 10-Q that it might have to spend as much as $3.9 billion to resolve possible legal claims as of June 30, up from the company's $3.1 billion estimate as of March 31. Wells Fargo was recently down more than 1%.

In other sector news:

(=) Kemper ( KMPR ) was unchanged after i t report ed an adjusted net operating income of $1.38 per share for Q2, up from $0.70 per share in the year-ago period and beating the average view of $1.33 per share in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: HSBC , WFC , KMPR , JPM , BAC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar