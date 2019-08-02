Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: PFSI,BL,SQ

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.40%

BAC -0.73%

WFC -0.33%

C -0.65%

USB -0.61%

Financial stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading, including a 0.7% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) PennyMac Financial Services ( PFSI ) climbed 5% after late Thursday reporting Q2 net income of $0.92 per share on $303.0 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.75 per share profit and $280.1 million in revenue. Book value for the mortgage banker increased 4.6% to $22.72 per share, also beating the $22.55 per share analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) BlackLine ( BL ) rose 28% after the financial accounting software company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.10 per share on $69.7 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.01 per share on $67.74 million in revenue. It also sees its FY19 financial results topping Wall Street expectations.

(-) Square ( SQ ) dropped 16% on Friday after the payment and point-of-sale processor projected Q3 adjusted EPS lagging Wall Street's consensus. It sees adjusted EPS in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 per share, trailing the then-Capital IQ consensus of $0.22. Separately, the company also said it was selling its Caviar food-ordering platform to Doordash for $410 million in cash and DoorDash preferred stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: PFSI , BL , SQ


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar