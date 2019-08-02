Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: PFSI,BL,SQ

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.40%

BAC -0.73%

WFC -0.33%

C -0.65%

USB -0.61%

Financial stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading, including a 0.7% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) PennyMac Financial Services ( PFSI ) climbed 5% after late Thursday reporting Q2 net income of $0.92 per share on $303.0 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.75 per share profit and $280.1 million in revenue. Book value for the mortgage banker increased 4.6% to $22.72 per share, also beating the $22.55 per share analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) BlackLine ( BL ) rose 28% after the financial accounting software company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.10 per share on $69.7 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.01 per share on $67.74 million in revenue. It also sees its FY19 financial results topping Wall Street expectations.

(-) Square ( SQ ) dropped 16% on Friday after the payment and point-of-sale processor projected Q3 adjusted EPS lagging Wall Street's consensus. It sees adjusted EPS in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 per share, trailing the then-Capital IQ consensus of $0.22. Separately, the company also said it was selling its Caviar food-ordering platform to Doordash for $410 million in cash and DoorDash preferred stock.