Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: MGI,PFSI,BL,SQ

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.30%

BAC -0.76%

WFC +0.28%

C -0.43%

USB -0.79%

Financial stocks trimmed some of their prior losses in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.5% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down over 0.4%, reversing a small mid-day gain.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) MoneyGram International ( MGI ) was nearly 7% higher after late Thursday reporting adjusted net income for its Q2 ended June 30 beating analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the money transfer company earned $0.12 per share, down from $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share adjusted Q2 profit.

In other sector news:

(+) BlackLine ( BL ) rose 31% after the financial accounting software company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.10 per share on $69.7 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.01 per share on $67.74 million in revenue. It also sees its FY19 financial results topping Wall Street expectations.

(+) PennyMac Financial Services ( PFSI ) climbed over 6% after late Thursday reporting Q2 net income of $0.92 per share on $303.0 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.75 per share profit and $280.1 million in revenue. Book value for the mortgage banker increased 4.6% to $22.72 per share, also beating the $22.55 per share analyst mean.

(-) Square ( SQ ) dropped more than 14% on Friday after the payment and point-of-sale processor projected Q3 adjusted EPS lagging Wall Street's consensus. It sees non-GAAP earnings in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $0.22 per share. Separately, the company also said it was selling its Caviar food-ordering platform to Doordash for $410 million in cash and DoorDash preferred stock.