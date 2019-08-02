Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: ESNT, CG, HRTG, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.22%

BAC: -0.10%

WFC: -0.13%

C: -1.08%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were flat to lower pre-market Friday.

In other sector news:

(+) Essent Group ( ESNT ) was more than 1% higher after posting Q2 earnings of $1.39 per share, up from $1.14 per share in the comparable period a year ago and exceeding the Capital IQ average estimate of $1.31 per share.

(-) Carlyle Group ( CG ) is among the top bidders for the preliminary auction of South Korea's home appliance rental service company Woongjin Coway Co., which could fetch as much as KRW2 trillion ($1.7 billion), Pulse by Maeil Business News Korea reported, citing sources from the investment banking industry. Carlyle Group was declining in recent trade.

(=) Heritage Insurance ( HRTG ) was flat after i t report ed Q2 EPS of $0.02, a 78% decline from the $0.09 per share posted in the same period last year.