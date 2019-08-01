Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2019: PRU,TRI,MSCI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.4%

BAC -3.8%

WFC -2.2%

C -4.8%

USB -2.4%

Financial stocks were tumbling after President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese imports, sending stocks lower. The NYSE Financial Index fell 1.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 fell 2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down fractionally in recent trade.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Prudential Financial ( PRU ) was down 10% after the insurance carrier late Wednesday reported after-tax adjusted Q2 operating income of $3.14 per share, improving on a $3.01 per share operating profit during the same quarter last year but missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. B. Riley downgraded the company's stock to neutral from buy and its price target by $22 to $100 each.

In other sector news:

(+) Thomson Reuters ( TRI ) was 2.3% higher after the news and financial data company reported adjusted EPS of $0.29 compared with $0.17 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share.

(-) MSCI ( MSCI ) slipped nearly 1% on Thursday. The financial index manager reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.54 per share on $385.6 million in revenue, topping the analyst mean by $0.03 per share and $2.8 million, respectively.