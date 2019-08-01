Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ING, TRI, MSCI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.18%

BAC: +0.03%

WFC: +0.19%

C: +0.03%

USB: -0.12%

Top financial stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) ING Group ( ING ), which was down more than 4% after posting Q2 ne t earnings of EUR0.37 per share, unchanged from the prior-year period but higher than the EUR0.34 per share expected in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

(+) Thomson Reuters ( TRI ) was up over 1% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.29, up from $0.17 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.17. Revenue increased to $1.42 billion from $1.31 billion but just missed the Street view of $1.43 billion.

In other sector news:

(=) MSCI ( MSCI ) was flat after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.54, up from $1.30 during the same quarter a year earlier and ahead of consensus compiled by Capital IQ of $1.51.