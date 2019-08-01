Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ING, TRI, MSCI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.18%

BAC: +0.03%

WFC: +0.19%

C: +0.03%

USB: -0.12%

Top financial stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) ING Group ( ING ), which was down more than 4% after posting Q2 ne t earnings of EUR0.37 per share, unchanged from the prior-year period but higher than the EUR0.34 per share expected in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

(+) Thomson Reuters ( TRI ) was up over 1% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.29, up from $0.17 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.17. Revenue increased to $1.42 billion from $1.31 billion but just missed the Street view of $1.43 billion.

In other sector news:

(=) MSCI ( MSCI ) was flat after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.54, up from $1.30 during the same quarter a year earlier and ahead of consensus compiled by Capital IQ of $1.51.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: ING , TRI , MSCI , JPM , BAC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar