Financial Sector Update for 08/01/2019: COOP,PRU,TRI,TRI.TO,MSCI

Financial stocks turned lower this afternoon, reversing small mid-day gains. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 1.6% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 2.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed in late trade, slipping less than 0.1%.

(+) The Mr. Cooper Group ( COOP ) was more than 12% higher this afternoon, earlier climbing as much as 21.5%, after the residential mortgage origination and servicing company Thursday reported non-GAAP Q2 operating income of $89 million, or $0.98 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.33 per share adjusted profit. Revenue totaled $399 million during the three months ended June 30, also topping the $393.5 million analyst mean. Year-ago comparisons were not available.

(+) Thomson Reuters ( TRI ) was 2.1% higher in late trade after the news and financial data company reported adjusted EPS of $0.29 compared with $0.17 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share.

(-) MSCI ( MSCI ) slipped 0.5% on Thursday. The financial index manager reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.54 per share on $385.6 million in revenue, topping the analyst mean by $0.03 per share and $2.8 million, respectively.

(-) Prudential Financial ( PRU ) was down over 10% after the insurance carrier late Wednesday reported after-tax adjusted Q2 operating income of $3.14 per share, improving on a $3.01 per share operating profit during the same quarter last year but missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. B. Riley downgraded the company's stock to neutral from buy and its price target by $22 to $100 each.

