Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2019: PAYC,MCO,CS

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.1% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were climbing nearly 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling almost 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Paycom Software ( PAYC ) rose 7% after the payroll processor reported Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also issued better-than-expected Q3 and FY19 revenue guidance. Adjusted EPS was $0.75 on $169.3 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share and $5.4 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Moody's ( MCO ) rose 6.5% after the credit and financial data company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.07 per compared with $2.04 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. It also reported Q2 revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates and raised its forecast for adjusted FY19 net income to a new range expecting $7.95 to $8.15 per share, topping the analyst mean by at least $0.04 per share.

(+) Credit Suisse Group ( CS ) was more than 2% higher after reporting an increase in Q2 net income to CHF0.36 per share compared with CHF0.25 during the same quarter last year and beating the CHF0.31 per share Street view.