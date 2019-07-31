Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2019: CG, CS, MCO, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.25%

BAC: +0.07%

WFC: +0.51%

C: +0.13%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were flat to higher in Wednesday pre-market trade.

Early movers include:

(+) Carlyle Group ( CG ), which was advancing by more than 5% as it posted an increase in Q2 profit and said that it is converting to a full C-Corporation, effective next year. Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.23 per share, more the double the $0.56 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.37.

(+) Credit Suisse Group ( CS ) was more than 3% higher after reporting Q2 earnings per share of CHF0.36 ($0.36), up from CHF0.25 in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders climbed 45% to CHF937 million from CHF647 million a year earlier.

In other sector news:

(=) Moody's ( MCO ) was unchanged after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, up from $2.04 per share in the year-ago quarter and higher than the average analyst view of $2.01 per share compiled by Capital IQ.