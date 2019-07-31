Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BBU,BBU-UN.TO,PAYC,MCO,CS

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.11%

BAC -0.28%

WFC +0.35%

C -0.64%

USB +0.37%

Financial stocks reversed course in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were slipping less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling almost 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Brookfield Business Partners LP ( BBU ) was 1% lower after the private-equity firm reported Q2 funds from operations of $3.35 per unit, up from $1.37 per unit during the same quarter last year and breezing past the two-analyst consensus expecting FFO of $1.51 per unit for the three months ended June 30.

In other sector news:

(-) Paycom Software ( PAYC ) rose nearly 6% on Wednesday after the payroll processor reported Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also issued better-than-expected Q3 and FY19 revenue guidance. Adjusted EPS was $0.75 on $169.3 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share and $5.4 million, respectively.

(+) Moody's ( MCO ) rose 6% after the credit and financial data company reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.07 per compared with $2.04 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. It also reported Q2 revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates and raised its forecast for adjusted FY19 net income to a new range expecting $7.95 to $8.15 per share, topping the analyst mean by at least $0.04 per share.

(+) Credit Suisse Group ( CS ) was nearly 2% higher after reporting an increase in Q2 net income to CHF0.36 per share compared with CHF0.25 during the same quarter last year and beating the CHF0.31 per share Street view.