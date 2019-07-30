Financial Sector Update for 07/30/2019: OMF,MA,COF

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.23%

BAC +0.28%

WFC -0.66%

C -0.91%

USB +0.12%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.5% drop for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 1.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) OneMain Holdings' ( OMF ) rose 14.6% after the consumer finance and insurance carrier reported Q2 adjusted net income of $1.62 per share, up from $1.37 per share during the same quarter in 2018 and easily surpassing Wall Street expectations looking for an adjusted profit of $1.34 per share. Revenue increased 11.3% year-over-year, climbing to $918 million from $825 million last year and also exceeding the $891.54 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Mastercard ( MA ) was fractionally lower this afternoon. The credit card company posted adjusted Q2 net income of $1.89 per share, up from $1.66 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $4.11 billion, also topping the $4.08 billion Street view.

(-) Capital One Financial ( COF ) dropped 7.5% after saying an unauthorized individual from outside of the company breached its network earlier this month and obtained certain types of personal information from up to 106 million of its customers and credit card applicants in the US and Canada. The FBI arrested and is holding the person alleged to be responsible for the July 19 incident, the company said, adding it does not believe the suspect disseminated any customer data.