Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/30/2019: COF, MA, NGHC, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.72%

BAC: -0.85%

WFC: -0.41%

C: -0.71%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were trading lower pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Capital One Financial ( COF ), which was almost 5% lower after saying that on July 19, an unauthorized outside person breached its system and obtained certain types of personal information relating to people who had applied for the company's credit card products and to Capital One credit card customers. The FBI has arrested the person responsible and that person is in custody, and the company doesn't believe the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual.

In other sector news:

(-) Mastercard ( MA ) was recently declining even as it booked Q2 results that beat Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 14% to $1.89 for the June quarter, from $1.66 a year earlier. That surpassed the $1.83 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(=) National General Holdings ( NGHC ) was flat after i t report ed Q2 operating earnings of $0.67 per share, up from $0.54 a year earlier and higher than the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62 compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: COF , MA , NGHC , JPM , WFC


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar