Financial Sector Update for 07/30/2019: COF, MA, NGHC, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.72%

BAC: -0.85%

WFC: -0.41%

C: -0.71%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were trading lower pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Capital One Financial ( COF ), which was almost 5% lower after saying that on July 19, an unauthorized outside person breached its system and obtained certain types of personal information relating to people who had applied for the company's credit card products and to Capital One credit card customers. The FBI has arrested the person responsible and that person is in custody, and the company doesn't believe the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual.

In other sector news:

(-) Mastercard ( MA ) was recently declining even as it booked Q2 results that beat Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS increased 14% to $1.89 for the June quarter, from $1.66 a year earlier. That surpassed the $1.83 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(=) National General Holdings ( NGHC ) was flat after i t report ed Q2 operating earnings of $0.67 per share, up from $0.54 a year earlier and higher than the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62 compiled by Capital IQ.