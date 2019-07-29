Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2019: ONDK, AMG, AMAL, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: -0.16%
BAC: +0.26%
WFC: -0.39%
C: -0.26%
USB: Flat
Leading financial stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday.
Early movers include:
(-) On Deck Capital ( ONDK ), which was slumping by over 12% after reporting Q2 earnings per share of $0.05, down from $0.07 for the same period last year, and well off the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.12.
In other sector news:
(=) Affiliated Managers Group ( AMG ) was unchanged after it posted Q2 economic earnings per share of $3.33, down from $3.61 during the year-ago quarter but ahead of the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $3.18.
(=) Amalgamated Bank ( AMAL ) was flat as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.40 in the same period a year ago and meeting the estimate of $0.36 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.