Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2019: ONDK, AMG, AMAL, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.16%

BAC: +0.26%

WFC: -0.39%

C: -0.26%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) On Deck Capital ( ONDK ), which was slumping by over 12% after reporting Q2 earnings per share of $0.05, down from $0.07 for the same period last year, and well off the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.12.

In other sector news:

(=) Affiliated Managers Group ( AMG ) was unchanged after it posted Q2 economic earnings per share of $3.33, down from $3.61 during the year-ago quarter but ahead of the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $3.18.

(=) Amalgamated Bank ( AMAL ) was flat as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, down from $0.40 in the same period a year ago and meeting the estimate of $0.36 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.