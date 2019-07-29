Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MCY,CFG,ONDK

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.1% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping over 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Mercury General ( MCY ) fell nearly 4% on Monday after the automobile insurance company reported Q2 operating income of $0.74 per share, down from $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year and also trailing the Capital IQ consensus estimate expecting $1.03 per share for the April-to-June fiscal period.

In other sector news:

(-) Citizens Financial Group ( CFG ) was slightly lower this afternoon. Argus raised its investment recommendation for the bank holding company to buy from hold previously and also assigned a $43 price target.

(-) On Deck Capital ( ONDK ) plunged as much as 27% to a worst-ever $2.90 a share on Monday after the online business lender reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.09 per share missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share quarter profit for the three months ended June 30.