Financial Sector Update for 07/29/2019: IBKR,MCY,CFG,ONDK

Financial stocks added to their mid-day decline in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking nearly 0.3% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping more than 1.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Interactive Brokers Group ( IBKR ) was fractionally lower again this afternoon, retracing a portion of its morning decline that followed the online trading platform and market-maker late Friday disclosing plans for a potential offering of 21,075 shares issued to IBG Holdings through an equal share-for-share stock swap between the two entities. Interactive Brokerage holds 17.1% of the membership interests in IBG Holding, which is majority-owned by the company's board chairman and CEO Thomas Peterffy and his affiliates.

In other sector news:

(-) Citizens Financial Group ( CFG ) was slightly lower this afternoon. Argus raised its investment recommendation for the bank holding company to buy from hold previously and also assigned a $43 price target.

(-) Mercury General ( MCY ) fell nearly 7% on Monday after the automobile insurance company reported Q2 operating income of $0.74 per share, down from $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year and also trailing the Capital IQ consensus estimate expecting $1.03 per share for the April-to-June fiscal period.

(-) On Deck Capital ( ONDK ) plunged over 27% to a worst-ever $2.88 a share on Monday after the online business lender reported adjusted Q2 net income of $0.09 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share quarter profit for the three months ended June 30.