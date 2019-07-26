Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: SIVB, SCHW, FII, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.31%

BAC: +0.96%

WFC: +0.44%

C: +1.01%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly rallying pre-market Friday.

In other sector news:

(=) SVB Financial Group ( SIVB ) was unchanged after i t report ed Q2 EPS of $6.08, as compared with $4.42 in the year-ago quarter, beating analysts' consensus of $5.03 compiled in a Capital IQ poll.

(=) Charles Schwab ( SCHW ) was flat after saying it agreed to acquire assets of USAA Investment Management Company, including its brokerage and managed portfolio accounts, for $1.8 billion in cash.

(=) Federated Investors ( FII ) posted earnings of $0.62 per share for Q2 2019, up from $0.38 in the comparable quarter last year and higher than the Capital IQ average view of $0.60 per share. Federated Investors was flat in recent trading.

