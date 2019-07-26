Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE

By MT Newswires,

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.24%

BAC +1.45%

WFC +1.89%

C +0.97%

USB +1.34%

Financial stocks were rising in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.5% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing just over 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was posting a 0.7% increase.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Fiserv ( FISV ) rose over 7% after the financial data services company earned $0.82 per share during the three months ended June 30, excluding one-time items, improving on $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Q2 revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.51 billion, also exceeding the $1.49 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Federated Investors ( FII ) was ahead 3.5% after reporting Q2 net income of $0.62 per share, improving on a $0.38 per share profit during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.02 per share.

(-) CubeSmart ( CUBE ) declined fractionally. The real estate investment trust late Thursday reported non-GAAP funds from operations of $0.42 per share, rising 2.4% over the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended June 30 by $0.01 per share. Revenue rose to $159 million from $147.8 million last year, narrowly exceeding the $158.9 million consensus.

