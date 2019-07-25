Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2019: TREE, PYPL, LAZ, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.15%

BAC: +0.23%

WFC: +0.10%

C: Flat

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mixed pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) LendingTree ( TREE ), which was slumping more than 15% as it booked an adjusted EPS of $1.18 that fell from $1.47 a year ago and missed the $1.40 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) PayPal ( PYPL ) was declining more than 3% after reporting revenue of $4.31 billion in the second quarter, up 12% from the same quarter last year, but slightly below the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $4.33 billion.

(+) Lazard ( LAZ ) was up almost 2% as the financial advisory and asset management firm posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share, down from $1.10 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.68 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.