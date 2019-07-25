Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2019: PYPL,CLGX,LAZ,TREE

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.16%

BAC -1.39%

WFC -0.76%

C -2.69%

USB -0.12%

Financial stocks still were falling this afternoon, including a more than 0.8% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were sinking almost 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) PayPal ( PYPL ) fell over 4% after the electronic payments company reported a 12% increase in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $4.31 billion during the three months ended June 30 but narrowly lagging the $4.33 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Lazard ( LAZ ) climbed more than 2% after the brokerage earned $0.73 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, down from $1.10 per share during the same period last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Total revenue fell to $650.8 million from $771.5 million during the year-ago quarter but still beating the $604.2 million Street view.

(-) CoreLogic ( CLGX ) dropped 9.4% on Thursday after the real estate data company reported a surprise GAAP net loss of $0.07 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.72 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $0.51 per share.

(-) LendingTree ( TREE ) was dropping almost 16% after the specialty lender reported adjusted EPS of $1.18 per share, down from $1.47 during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.40 per share.