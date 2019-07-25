Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CLGX,LAZ,TREE

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.05%

BAC -1.20%

WFC -0.53%

C -2.17%

USB -0.17%

Financial stocks were falling this afternoon, including a more than 0.8% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were sinking over 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) CoreLogic ( CLGX ) dropped 11.6% on Thursday after the real estate data company reported a suprise GAAP net loss of $0.07 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.72 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $0.51 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Lazard ( LAZ ) climbed 4.7% after the brokerage earned $0.73 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, down from $1.10 per share during the same period last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Total revenue fell to $650.8 million from $771.5 million during the year-ago quarter but still beating the $604.2 million Street view.

(-) LendingTree ( TREE ) was dropping 17% after the specialty lender reported adjusted EPS of $1.18 per share, down from $1.47 during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.40 per share.