Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: OLBK, WSBC, DB, NDAQ, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.52%

BAC: -0.43%

WFC: +0.21%

C: -0.33%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mixed in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Old Line Bancshares ( OLBK ), which was up over 3% after WesBanco ( WSBC ) agreed to buy the company for $500 million in stock. Under the deal, Old Line shareholders will receive 0.7844 of a share of WesBanco for each Old Line share they own. WSBC shares were down more than 5%.

(-) Deutsche Bank AG's ( DB ) US-listed shares were declining by more than 2% after the German lender said it swung to a Q2 loss of EUR1.66 ($1.85) per share from earnings of EUR0.03 a year ago.

In other sector news:

(=) Nasdaq ( NDAQ ) was unchanged after i t report ed Q2 non-GAAP net income of $1.22 per diluted share, up from $1.16 during the year-ago quarter, and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.20.

