Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.16%

BAC +1.19%

WFC +1.60%

C +0.51%

USB +0.61%

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, including a more than 0.4% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Navient ( NAVI ) rose 11% on Wednesday after the educational loan processor reported core earnings of $0.74 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, excluding one-time items, improving on a $0.52 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Old Line Bancshares ( OLBK ) was 4% higher after agreeing to a $500 million, all-stock buyout offer from WesBanco ( WSBC ). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.7844 of a WesBanco share for each Old Line share they now own, valuing the target company at $29.22 per share, marking a 12% premium to Tuesday's closing price. Old Line also reported Q2 net income of $0.52 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.53 per share profit.

(-) Nasdaq ( NDAQ ) fell more than 2% after the exchange operator reported Q2 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates, upstaging better-than-expected non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30. Revenue rose 1.3% over year-ago levels, climbing to $623 million from $615 million last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $6.1 million.