Financial Sector Update for 07/24/2019: BOKF,NAVI,OLBK,WSBC,NDAQ

Financial stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, including a more than 0.4% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing nearly 1.0%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) BOK Financial ( BOKF ) advanced 9% on Wednesday after the bank holding company reported Q2 financial results topping Wall Street expectations. Net income rose 20% year over year to $1.93 per share during the three months ended June 30 from $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.79 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Navient ( NAVI ) rose almost 11% on Wednesday after the educational loan processor reported core earnings of $0.74 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, excluding one-time items, improving on a $0.52 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.21 per share.

(+) Old Line Bancshares ( OLBK ) was 4.6% higher in late trade after agreeing to a $500 million, all-stock buyout offer from WesBanco ( WSBC ). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.7844 of a WesBanco share for each Old Line share they now own, valuing the target company at $29.22 per share, marking a 12% premium to Tuesday's closing price. Old Line also reported Q2 net income of $0.52 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.53 per share profit.

(-) Nasdaq ( NDAQ ) fell nearly 3% after the exchange operator reported Q2 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates, upstaging better-than-expected non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30. Revenue rose 1.3% over year-ago levels, climbing to $623 million from $615 million last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $6.1 million.