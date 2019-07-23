Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: TRU,THFF,BRO,ZION

Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019

Financial stocks added to their earlier gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.8% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index still was dropping more than 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) TransUnion ( TRU ) advanced 9.5% on Tuesday after the consumer credi t report ing agency earned $0.69 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, excluding one-time items, up from a $0.62 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose to $661.9 million from $563.1 million during the same quarter last year, also exceeding the $644.7 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) First Financial Corp ( THFF ) climbed more than 4% on Tuesday after the bank holding company earned $1.02 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, down from $1.25 per share during the same period in 2018 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.84 per share. Total revenue declined 9.5% year-over-year, falling to $39.5 million from $43.7 million last year, but still topping the $38.4 million Street view.

(+) Brown & Brown ( BRO ) rose almost 3% after the insurance brokera ge report ed adjusted EPS of $0.32, up from $0.26 during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ by $0.04 per share. Total revenue grew 21.6% year over year, climbing to $575.2 million from $473 million. The Street view was $554 million.

(-) Zions Bancorp ( ZION ) dropped just under 6% after reporting Q2 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations and prompting at least two analyst downgrades and price target reductions at least two other firms. The bank holding company earned $0.99 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from $0.89 per share during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Total revenue rose to $708 million from $691 million during the same quarter last year, also missing the $725.5 million Street view, according to CapIQ.

