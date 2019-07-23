Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, ZION

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.35%

BAC: +0.34%

WFC: +0.39%

C: +0.41%

USB: Flat

Financial heavyweights were mostly advancing pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Zions Bancorporation ( ZION ), which dropped more than 7% after reporting Monday that its Q2 ne t earnings applicable to common shareholders was $189 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, higher than the year-ago earnings of $187 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, but lower than consensus estimates of $1.10 per share.

(+) Banco Santander ( SAN ), which saw its shares climb almost 4% after reporting Tuesday attributable profit of EUR1.39 billion ($1.56 billion), down 18% from the year-ago quarter.

(+) Switzerland-based banking group UBS AG ( UBS ), which was up nearly 2% after posting Tuesday Q2 earnings of $0.37 per share, up from $0.36 per share in the prior-year period.