Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2019: TW,CBU,BOH,SLF,SLF.TO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.64%

BAC +0.53%

WFC +0.85%

C +0.18%

USB +0.48%

Financial stocks were slightly higher in late afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.2% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising almost 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping about 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Tradeweb Markets ( TW ) rose 1% on Monday after the electronic brokerage said the average daily volume for client trading of US Treasuries quadrupled during the three months ended June 30 over the year-ago period as it added new functionality and capabilities simplifying price access for dealers, market makers, proprietary trading firms and institutional investors. Tradeweb Monday also said it has further expansion of its direct streams in on-the-run Treasuries.

In other sector news:

(+) Bank of Hawaii ( BOH ) rose more than 2% after the bank holding company reported Q2 net income of $1.40 per share, up from $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

(-) Sun Life Financial ( SLF ) slipped about 0.3% after Evercore ISI Monday resumed coverage of the insurance carrier with an outperform stock rating.

(-) Community Bank System ( CBU ) was lower in late trade, roughly halving a 1% mid-morning decline. The bank holding company Monday reported a 3.9% increase in Q2 total revenue over the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for its Q2 ended June 30 by $4.9 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: TW , BOH , SLF , CBU


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar