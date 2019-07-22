Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2019: TW,CBU,BOH,SLF,SLF.TO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.64%

BAC +0.53%

WFC +0.85%

C +0.18%

USB +0.48%

Financial stocks were slightly higher in late afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.2% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising almost 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping about 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Tradeweb Markets ( TW ) rose 1% on Monday after the electronic brokerage said the average daily volume for client trading of US Treasuries quadrupled during the three months ended June 30 over the year-ago period as it added new functionality and capabilities simplifying price access for dealers, market makers, proprietary trading firms and institutional investors. Tradeweb Monday also said it has further expansion of its direct streams in on-the-run Treasuries.

In other sector news:

(+) Bank of Hawaii ( BOH ) rose more than 2% after the bank holding company reported Q2 net income of $1.40 per share, up from $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

(-) Sun Life Financial ( SLF ) slipped about 0.3% after Evercore ISI Monday resumed coverage of the insurance carrier with an outperform stock rating.

(-) Community Bank System ( CBU ) was lower in late trade, roughly halving a 1% mid-morning decline. The bank holding company Monday reported a 3.9% increase in Q2 total revenue over the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for its Q2 ended June 30 by $4.9 million.