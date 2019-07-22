Financial Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CBU,BOH,SLF,SLF.TO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.30%

BAC +0.47%

WFC +0.37%

C +0.04%

USB +0.58%

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, including a 0.1% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising almost 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping about 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Community Bank System ( CBU ) turned lower this afternoon. The bank holding company Monday reported a 3.9% increase in Q2 total revenue over the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus for its Q2 ended June 30 by $4.9 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Bank of Hawaii ( BOH ) rose 1% after the bank holding company reported Q2 net income of $1.40 per share, up from $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

(-) Sun Life Financial ( SLF ) was fractionally lower in recent trading after Evercore ISI Monday resumed coverage of the insurance carrier with an outperform investment recommendation.