Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2019: STT, RF, BLK, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.02%

BAC: +0.03%

WFC: +0.11%

C: +0.55%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mostly higher in pre-market trading Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) State Street ( STT ), which was advancing by than 3% after i t report ed Q2 diluted earnings per share of $1.42, down from $1.88 during the year-ago quarter, but beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.37 a share. On an adjusted basis, the State Street said it earned $1.45 in the quarter, topping the Cap IQ consensus of $1.40.

In other sector news:

(+) Regions Financial ( RF ) was up almost 1% after it posted Q2 EPS on an adjusted basis at $0.39 a share, in line with analyst forecasts compiled by Capital IQ. On GAAP basis, however, EPS came in at $0.37 a share, up from $0.32 per share a year ago, missing forecasts also at $0.39 a share.

(-) BlackRock ( BLK ) was recently lower as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.41 per share, down from $6.66 per share in the prior-year period and lower than the $6.58 per share Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.