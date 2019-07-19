Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2019: BIP,BIP-UN.TO,ADS,STT,WLTW

Financial stocks turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling almost 0.6% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.2% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling nearly 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Brookfield Infrastructure ( BIP ) was fractionally lower after the Canadian asset manager Friday confirmed paying INR252.15 billion, or about $3.66 billion, to acquire a 49% equity stake in a tower business created by Indian energy major Reliance Industries Ltd. Separately, Reliance said Brookfield's investment will be used to repay some of its liabilities after first receiving certain government and regulatory approvals.

In other sector news:

(+) State Street ( STT ) rose almost 7% after the wealth management company earned $1.45 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, on an adjusted basis, slipping from its $2.04 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue declined 6.2% to $2.87 billion from $3.06 billion last year, also narrowly topping the $2.86 billion Street view.

(-) Willis Towers Watson plc ( WLTW ) was ending fractionally lower this afternoon. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the UK insurance and financial services company by $18 to $208 a share and reiterated its overweight rating on the company's stock.

(-) Alliance Data Systems Corp ( ADS ) declined 4% after the private label and co-branded credit card company Friday began a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to buy back up to $750 million of its common shares at between $144 to $162 each. The tender offer is scheduled to run through August 15, unless extended or terminated early.

