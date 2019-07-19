Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2019: ADS,STT,WLTW

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in recent trade, including a nearly 0.2% decline for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were almost 0.2% higher this afternoon. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.2%.

(-) Alliance Data Systems Corp ( ADS ) declined 3.2% after the private label and co-branded credit card company Friday began a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to buy back up to $750 million of its common shares at between $144 to $162 each. The tender offer is scheduled to run through August 15, unless extended or terminated early.

(+) State Street ( STT ) rose almost 5% after the wealth management company earned $1.45 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, on an adjusted basis, slipping from its $2.04 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue declined 6.2% to $2.87 billion from $3.06 billion last year, also narrowly topping the $2.86 billion Street view.

(-) Willis Towers Watson plc ( WLTW ) was fractionally lower this afternoon. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the UK insurance and financial services company by $18 to $208 a share and reiterated its overweight rating on the company's stock.