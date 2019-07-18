Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MTB, STI, ALLY, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.11%

BAC: +0.21%

WFC: +0.31%

C: Flat

USB: +0.50%

Financial majors were mixed in Thursday's pre-market trade.

Moving stocks include:

(-) M&T Bank ( MTB ), which was declining more than 2% after i t report ed Q2 earnings of $3.34 per share, up from $3.26 in the same period a year ago but missing the estimate of $3.68 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) SunTrust Banks ( STI ) was flat after booking Q2 earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly down from $1.49 in the same period a year ago, but topping the estimate of $1.45 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Ally Financial ( ALLY ) was up 1.7% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, up from $0.83 per share a year ago and also above the $0.89 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.