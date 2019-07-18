Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/18/2019: ALLY, EWBC, MTB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.79%

BAC +1.04%

WFC +1.16%

C +1.34%

USB +1.97%

Financial stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.4% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping more than 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Ally Financial ( ALLY ) rose almost 6% after the auto and mortgage lender reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.97 per share, improving on a $0.83 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Total net revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.55 billion, also topping the $1.53 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) East West Bancorp ( EWBC ) was posting a 6% advance on Thursday after the bank holding company reported a 5.1% increase in adjusted Q2 net income compared with the year-ago period, rising to $1.24 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with $1.18 per share last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Total revenue rose to $420.1 million from $390 million last year, also exceeding the $414.4 million Street view.

(-) M&T Bank ( MTB ) dropped 4% after reporting a Q2 profit of $3.34 per share, climbing 2.5% over its net income of $3.26 per share during the year-ago period but still trailing the $3.68 per share analyst consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: ALLY , EWBC , MTB


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar