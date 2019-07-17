Quantcast

Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2019: CMA, GWB, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.70%

BAC: -0.28%

WFC: -0.26%

C: -0.31%

USB: -0.08%

Financial majors were declining pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Great Western Bancorp ( GWB ) was declining more than 5% after saying it expects to report Q3 net income in the range of $26 million to $27.5 million, down from $44.5 million in Q2. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting net income of $44.4 million.

(-) Comerica ( CMA ), which was down more than 3% after posting Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share, up from $1.87 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $2.00 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Bank of America ( BAC ) was 0.3% lower even after it posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, supported by double-digit growth in its consumer banking business, which was helped by rising demand for loans and growing deposits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Banking and loans
Referenced Symbols: GWB , CMA , BAC , JPM , C


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar