Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2019: CMA, GWB, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.70%

BAC: -0.28%

WFC: -0.26%

C: -0.31%

USB: -0.08%

Financial majors were declining pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Great Western Bancorp ( GWB ) was declining more than 5% after saying it expects to report Q3 net income in the range of $26 million to $27.5 million, down from $44.5 million in Q2. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting net income of $44.4 million.

(-) Comerica ( CMA ), which was down more than 3% after posting Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share, up from $1.87 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $2.00 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Bank of America ( BAC ) was 0.3% lower even after it posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, supported by double-digit growth in its consumer banking business, which was helped by rising demand for loans and growing deposits.