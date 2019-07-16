Financial Sector Update for 07/16/2019: NDAQ,FHN,GS,SFBS

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks pared some of their prior declines in afternoon trading, including a slightly more than 0.2% drop for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling nearly 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising almost 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Nasdaq Inc ( NDAQ ) turned fractionally lower this afternoon, backing down after a 0.5% morning advance to a best-ever $104.69 a share that followed the securities trading and data company announcing a new partnership between the company's governance solutions unit and DirectorCorps, an digital information resource for corporate leaders. The "Looking Ahead" program will be distributed to top executives and board members at publicly traded companies, providing them with video content, podcasts and written material aimed at accelerating their understanding of leading-edge corporate governance and sustainable business practices. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) First Horizon National ( FHN ) rose 7% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.42 per share, marking a 16.7% increase over its $0.36 per share profit during same April-to-June fiscal period last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by the same $0.06 per share margin. Total revenue for the bank holding company climbed to $461.6 million from $438.5 million last year, also beating the $441.3 million Street estimate.

(+) Goldman Sachs Group ( GS ) climbed over 2% after the investment banking giant Tuesday morning reported Q2 net income of $5.81 per share, down from $5.98 per share during the same quarter last year but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $5.03 per share. It also said the Federal Reserve had no objection to its 2019 capital plan, which includes up to $7 billion in stock buybacks and a 47% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share beginning with its Q3 distribution.

(-) ServisFirst Bancshares ( SFBS ) declined fractionally on Tuesday. The bank holding company reported improved earnings and revenue during its Q2 ended June 30, including a $0.04-per-share increase in net income over the same quarter last year to $0.66 per share and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 9.2% year over year to $75.86 million, roughly matching the $75.85 million analyst mean.